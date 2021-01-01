Maison Margiela Chain Necklace in Metallic Gold Gold-plated sterling silver. Made in Italy. Clasp closure. Aged finish. Please note due to the nature of the medium, slight differences and color will vary throughout. Measures approx 16 in length. MMAR-WL97. SM3UU0015. About the designer: After graduating from Antwerp's Royal Academy of Fine Arts, where he studied alongside the Antwerp Six, Belgian designer Martin Margiela went on to work with several notable designers, including Jean Paul Gaultier, before establishing his eponymous line in 1989. Known for keeping an extremely low profile, Margiela is noted for his avant-garde approach to fashion and art of deconstruction. Although Margiela no longer actively heads the company, the line continues to push the boundaries of contemporary fashion.