Chainlink Zombie Dollar Ben Franklin Hodl Cryptocurrency Premium T-Shirt

This is the perfect product for anyone invested in crypto currencies. Or any person you know that would like a unique Zombie Chainlink cryptocurrency item. If you love Chainlink this is for you. A graphic of a Zombie Ben Franklin from the 100 dollar bill, he is hodling Chainlink and signifying the death of the dollar and Fiat. This tee is good for wearing at halloween or any time of the year to show your passion for LINK and Crypto currencies. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.