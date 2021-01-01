Chainsaw Lover Shirt Funny Lumberjack Aborist Woodcutter Premium T-Shirt

Funny chainsaw shirt for every chainsaw collecting logger, woodcutter, lumberjack or aborist. If you are into tree work and love chainsaws this humor chainsaw quote shirt is for you. Lumberjack shirt, logger shirt, aborist shirt and wood worker shirt. Funny logging shirt for everyone who loves to collect chainsaws. Humor lumberjack chainsaw shirt. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.