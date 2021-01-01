From chakra meditation reiki animal lover designs

Chakra Elephant Meditation Reiki Animal Lover Yoga Tote Bag

If you love elephants, meditation, reiki or just a zen lifestyle this cute 7 elephant chakra shirt is for you. A great sacred geometry tee for yoga class or anytime, perfect for hippies, free spirits and authentic souls. A fun gift for yogis, yoginis and anyone who is into kundalini, hatha, Bikram or hot yoga and knows the divine energy shakit and spiritual liberation of a daily meditation. Namaste with this cute elephant chakra apparel. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

