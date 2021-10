Dazzling with bright colors each gem on this pair of earrings symbolizes a different chakra point. Meaning wheel chakra refers to the points of spiritual and physical energy in the human body. Violet indigo blue green yellow orange and red represent the crown brow throat heart solar plexus sacral and root. For these button earrings Sarote Lochotinunt selects garnet Madeira citrine(orange) citrine peridot topaz iolite and amethyst.