As the temperature fluctuates, so does the Mountain Hardwear Chalkies Convertible Pants. Built-in belt for a conveniently secure fit. Pant bottoms zipper off for short option in heat. 2-in-1 design allows for more outfit choices. Hidden pocket holds your cell phone discreetly. Branding on back. 100% nylon. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 34 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 31 in Front Rise: 10 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 15 in Product measurements were taken using size 33, inseam R. Please note that measurements may vary by size.