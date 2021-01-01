Grab a friend and head out to the water this boating season with the O’Brien® Challenger 2-Person Towable Tube! This 76” by 87” cockpit style towable tube features a 24/26/30 gauge PVC with 840/420 denier nylon for ultimate durability and long-lasting use. SPECS: Size: 76 in. x 87 in. Max Riders: Up to 2 Riders or 340 Lbs. Bladder: 24/26/30 Gauge Cover: Fully Covered 840D/420D Nylon Handles: 4 Webbing Handles W/ Knuckle Guards Tow Hook: Quick Connect Tow Hook Valves: 2 Lighting Valve DESIGN: Perfect for water tubing and outdoor fun Quick Connect Tow Hook - The safest, fastest and easiest way to connect your rope to the tube Inflation Valves - 2 Lightning Valves (Inflate and deflate your tube faster than ever before; 30 mm valve opening is compatible with most current tube pumps)