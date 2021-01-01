NYDJ Chambray Romper

Effortless style, all in one easy piece. The relaxed chambray romper by NYDJ is wonderful to wear through long spring and summer days. In 100% cotton chambray with a slouchy fit, it's airy and ultra comfortable. Tabs and buttons at the back waistband allow you to adjust the fit, and the cuffs of the shorts can be worn rolled or unrolled. Spread collar Short sleeves Button front Front patch pockets Elasticized waist 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 20" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Modern Collections - Zspoke > Nydj > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. NYDJ. Color: Horizon Base. Size: XXS.