Daniela Villegas - Chameleons recur throughout Daniela Villegas's work and this 18kt rose-gold ring is a particularly delightful representation of the creature, which symbolises flexibility and adaptability. It's crafted in the USA to a sculptural shape with round-cut white diamonds totalling 0.73ct and a heart-cut 0.61ct pink sapphire in a bezel setting. Wear it as the companion to a sumptuous satin dress.