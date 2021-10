Adds texture and definition for a lived-in look Weightless formula conditions hair Provides tousled movement with a clean, soft-feel finish Enriched with our Cuve Complex of champagne, white truffle and platinum extracts plus skincare-grade ingredients Free of sulfates, parabens, and phthalates Safe for chemically & color treated hair Cruelty free Who It's For: Everyone-all hair types, textures and concerns benefit from this weightless, one-of-a-kind Champagne Spray. High-performance sk.