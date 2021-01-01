Champion Classic Fleece Pants - Mens Lime/White Size M

Get casual with the Champion Classic Fleece Pants, a lightweight, stretchy fabric that gives you optimal freedom of movement whether you are at the gym, or the club. Constructed with an elastic waistband and drawcord for customized comfort, this fleece pant also features zippered pockets to safely stash away your valuables. Equipped with ribbed cuffs for additional warmth, the Champion Classic Fleece Pants keep your style bold and sophisticated. Champion Classic Fleece Pants features: Comes in a standard fit. Brushed fabric removes lint and fibers for additional snug. Low pill and low shrink fabric offer a long-lasting wear. 2 X 1 ribbed cuffs provide comfort and support to your ankle. Adjustable flat drawcord and elastic waistband offer a customized fit. 80% cotton/20% polyester. Imported.