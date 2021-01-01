Durable yet soft cotton twill fabric Champion embroidered patch front and center Classic dad hat silhouette with a curved brim for sun blocking coverage Adjustable strapback closure with metal clasp Spot clean The Champion Classic Twill Adjustable Hat is imported. Squinting up at the sun isn't a good look for anyone. Keep the bright rays and sweat out of your eyes when you wear the Champion Classic Twill Adjustable Hat. Built with versatility in mind, this hat takes you from outdoor adventures to light workouts to porch chillin' with ease. Size: One Size. Color: White. Gender: unisex. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Embroidered/Spot. Material: Cotton/Twill. Champion Classic Twill Adjustable Hat in White/White Cotton/Twill