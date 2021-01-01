Keds Champion Groovy Organic Cotton Sneaker

The iconic Keds sneaker you know and love, now in organic cotton and a groovy print. The Champion first debuted in 1916 as the first rubber-soled canvas shoe of its kind, and in another revolutionary move, Keds has created a more sustainable version that's not only better for the earth, but better for you. The uppers feature organically-grown cotton that's soft-yet-durable, long lasting and feels incredible against the skin. With a Softerra footbed and flexible, lightweight rubber outsole. Content + Care. Cotton, rubber Machine wash ImportedSize + Fit. True to size