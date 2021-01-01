The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent organic content. The '90s-inspired Keds Champion Mary Jane Organic Canvas is as easygoing as a shoe can get between the adjustable strap, tailored (but not too dressy) shape, and flexible sneaker bottom. Adjustable buckle closure. Round toe. Soft breathable twill lining featuring organic cotton. Cushioned Softerra footbed. Flexible, textured rubber outsole. Branding on cuff and heel. Textile upper. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 6 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.