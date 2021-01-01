Size & FitClassic fit is athletic and relaxed Product FeaturesSoft and cozy cotton construction for comfort Three "C" logos followed with Champion script logo at chest Embroidered Champion "C" detailing on sleeve Cotton-blend fabric Machine wash The Champion Triple Logo T-Shirt is imported. Toss the Men's Champion Triple Logo T-Shirt on when fresh and simple style is the move. A clean look featuring only Champion branding makes for an excellent choice on its own or as a base layer for a more refined look. Size: Medium. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Champion Men's Triple Logo T-Shirt in Black/Black Size Medium Cotton