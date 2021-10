We brought this classic back from the archives and refreshed it in a bold full wrap color block panel design with green piping details. Features inset sleeves, tipping on the cuff and waist trim, and C-patch logo on the left arm. Softly tailored for a slim fit and exclusively designed, manufactured and distributed by Todd Snyder.20 oz. French terry.; 80% Cotton / 20% Poly; Slim fit.; Champion logo at neck trim.; Small C-patch logo on left arm.; Made in Portugal.; Machine wash.;