Small Champion C logo at leg Ultra-soft reverse weave material Elastic waistband for a just-right fit Cuffed jogger hems show off your sneakers Standard fit Machine wash The Champion Reverse Weave Small Logo Jogger Sweatpants are imported. Keep cozy without sacrificing your style status in the Women's Champion Reverse Weave Small Logo Jogger Sweatpants. Featuring an on-trend cuffed jogger silhouette and ultra-cozy material, these sweatpants offer versatility for your go go go lifestyle. Size: X-Small. Color: Pink. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Champion Women's Reverse Weave Small Logo Jogger Sweatpants in Pink/Pink Beige Size X-Small