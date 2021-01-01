Stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 12-24 hours. Citizen caliber Eco-Drive B612 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Case size: 42 mm. Round case shape. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Citizen Chandler Chronograph Eco-Drive Blue Dial Mens Watch CA0621-05L.