Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed bezel. Pink mother of pearl dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Citizen Caliber E013 eco-drive movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 30 mm. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Citizen Chandler Eco-Drive Pink Mother of Pearl Dial Ladies Watch EW2520-56Y.