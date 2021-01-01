The Row Chandler Velvet Wide-Leg Pants

These midnight velvet pants have a wide elongated leg and high waisted fit. Belt loops Front fly Side seam pockets Wide leg Velvet finish Cotton Lining: cotton Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT Rise, about 12" Inseam, about 31" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Synonymous with impeccable minimalism and high-quality tailoring, The Row came to life in 2006 under the helm of Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen. The clean, wear-forever shapes crafted from refined fabricsand the sleek, simplistic range of shoes and handbagscan only be described as timeless, quiet luxury. Designer Rtw - The Row > The Row > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. The Row. Color: Black. Size: 10.