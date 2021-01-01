The UGG Chandon features a sophisticated design made of full grain leather or suede and lace/medial zip closure. With rubber on the toe and heel for enhanced traction, it features an ultra-durable, shock-absorbing Treadlite by UGG outsole for all-day support. Smooth leather lining for optimal comfort. enerG comfort system with built-in arch support; additional layer of open cell PU foam for breathability. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.