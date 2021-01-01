What Goes Around Comes Around Black Chanel Black Lambskin Shoulder Bag - FINAL SALE, NO RETURNS

What Goes Around Comes Around Chanel Black Lambskin Shoulder Bag - Final Sale, No Returns. All Sales are Final – No Returns or Exchanges Delivery of This Item Requires a Signature Although we try to select only the best product, your What Goes Around Comes Around item may have irregularities due to normal wear and tear. PREVIOUSLY OWNED Intricately crafted in quilted lambskin, the Chanel Black Shoulder Bag is beautifully complemented by gold-tone hardware and leather trim. Item shows minimal overall wear. No Returns Accepted. Condition • Excellent condition • Previously owned