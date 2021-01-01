Under Armour Changeup Dual Sunglasses, Black

Get your head in the game in with the Under Armour® Changeup Dual Sunglasses. Featuring lenses built to have optical clarity and durability as well as a sturdy and lightweight fit. You’ll stay comfortable with adjustable temples for a customized fit and screwless cam-lock hindges. Fit Normal fit Technology ArmourSight® lenses are engineered for superior optical clarity and impact resistance Under Armour AutoGrip temples create a comfortable, flexible, and secure fit with reduced squeeze Ultralight ArmourFusion® frames are built for maximum strength and durability Adjustable nose pads adjust for a customized fit Screwless cam-lock hinges allow temples to lock securely into place for a sturdy and lightweight fit Details Lifetime Warranty Hard case and microfiber included Defends against 100% of harmful UVA/B/C rays California Proposition 65