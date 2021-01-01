Changing Your Life with Lean and Green Diet: Get a Healthier Lifestyle and Lead a Better Life with Lean and Green Diet + 50 Recipes Spoons of Happines

Description Get a 55% Discount with the Purchase of This Book! (ONLY FOR BOOKSTORES).Have you tried a thousand diets without definitive results? Do you put on weight again after a short time on a restrictive diet? Do you want to stay healthy and eat well? Do you want to prevent diseases associated with weight gains such as diabetes and hypertension? If this is your case, this cookbook is ideal for you.Prepare 50 healthy, wholesome, and easy-to-make recipes. Learn more about the fabulous world of the Lean and Green Diet and improve your eating habits by consuming fewer carbohydrates and calories daily, not to mention that you will begin to notice visible weight loss. A total change in your life! The essential nutrition guide for your clients!By buying Changing your Life with Lean and Green Diet: Get a Healthier Lifestyle and Lead a Better Life with Lean and Green Diet + 50 Recipes, you'll be providing your customer with delightful recipes, such as:Coconut and Chocolate Rice Crispiest Creamy Mustard Mushrooms on Toast with A Glass of Juice Skinny Taco Stuffed Peppers Vegan Red Lentil SoupVegetarian Shepherd's PieBrown Sugar Meatloaf with Ketchup Glaze Fresh Strawberry GranitaThings Moving Fast! Live a Healthier Life with the Lean and Green Diet!