Keep your style classic and simple with the Paul Green Channing Flat loafer. Slip-on featuring a leather upper with chain detail across the vamp. Paul Greenâ¢ arch support. Leather lining and padded insole. Latex outsole. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz Product measurements were taken using size AT 6 (US Women's 8.5), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Please Note: When you receive your shoes, the US size ordered will be printed on the box. The size printed on the shoe itself is its equivalent in Austrian sizing, which is 2.5 sizes smaller.