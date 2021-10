Adorable "Lanie Bug" printed silk blend, little ladybugs travel across the fabric with tiny flowers, classic cut, beautiful blue binding. Elasticized drawstring waist Pull-on style Printed all over Silk/viscose Hand wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 30" Leg opening, about 40" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing size Small. Lingerie - Modern Sleepwear > Morgan Lane > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Morgan Lane. Color: Soft Pink. Size: Small.