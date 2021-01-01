chaonong Headset Gaming Headset Wired Headphones Stereo Over-Ear Earphones with Microphone (Color: A)

Space memory foam earmuffs: This is an earmuff specially designed according to the size of the ear. The earmuffs are soft, breathable and elastic. Super compatibility, supports all Bluetooth-enabled audio devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, computers, etc. Designed for long-term calls, it will not make people feel painful for long-term use. Stereo headset: The headset has a built-in high-quality microphone and uses high-definition rendering technology to provide an incredible music experience with deep bass and clear treble. Unique stereo sound and high sound quality provide you with perfect sound. High sensitivity, multi-directional speakers, can provide virtual surround sound