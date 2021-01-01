chaonong Headset Wireless Bluetooth Hi-Fi Gaming Headset with Mic LED Volume Control Headphones

High sensitivity, multi-directional speakers, can provide virtual surround sound The powerful driver provides high-definition sound in a new and perfect way, and reproduces all the music dynamics and controllable bass required by DJs and audiophiles. Bring you more immersive experience Space memory foam earmuffs: This is an earmuff specially designed according to the size of the ear. The earmuffs are soft and breathable with good elasticity. Designed for long-term calls, it will not make people feel painful for long-term use. Stereo headset: The headset has a built-in high-quality microphone and uses high-definition rendering technology to provide an incredible music experience with deep bass and clear treble. Unique