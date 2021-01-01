Charcoal Deodorant - Brave Heart, Basil Mint - 2.5 OZ

Clean + Effective Cleo+Coco award-winning deodorants combine natural charcoal with botanicals for protection that lasts all day. Activated charcoal cleanses and purifies skin while absorbing odor. Magnesium- rich bentonite clay removes impurities on skin's surface while infusing your skin with a much-needed mineral. And plant powders absorb excess moisture. No underarm detox required. You will be odor-free from the moment you begin using Cleo+Coco allowing you to feel clean and confident. This is what you get with our Charcoal Deodorant - the confidence that you aren't covering up body odor but eliminating it, along with the chemicals found in antiperspirants and other deodorants. Our high-performance natural deodorants glide effortlessly onto skin with a creamy feel and no stickiness. The clear formula will not cake on skin or stain clothing. You'll stay odor-free through intense workouts, stressful days, and important occasions. You never need to sacrifice quality or safety for effectiveness. It is possible to have it all. Brave Heart is our unisex Basil Mint scent - a clean, bold aroma designed for the brave at heart who go fearlessly into the day as sweet basil stimulates and uplifts the senses, while peppermint and orange deliver a feeling of rejuvenation to mind and spirit. Perfect for women, men, and teens.