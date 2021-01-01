The Mossy Oak Charcoal Men Long Sleeve Performance Hunting Camouflage Tee Shirt is made of a reprieve (recycled) polyester and spandex blend fabric, this long sleeve performance tee shirt provides you with four-way stretch for increased mobility, allowing you to take on almost any activity without having to worry about wear and tear or a constricted fit. Built-in scent reduction technology inhibits growth of odor causing bacteria allowing you to stay confident in the warmest conditions. Wear this Mossy Oak Charcoal Men Long Sleeve Performance Hunting Camouflage Tee Shirt for hunting, exploring, working out, or just hanging out at home.