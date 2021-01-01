h:ours Chardonnay Dress in Black. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS) h:ours Chardonnay Dress in Black. - size XL (also in L, M, S, XS) 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. One shoulder styling with non-slip silicone grip lining and boned side. High leg cut-outCrepe fabric. HURR-WD503. ACD1079 U21. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.