FITBIT Charge 3 Special Edition Wireless Activity & Heart Rate Tracker in White at Nordstrom Rack

A sleek, low-profile wristband is a surefire motivator to help you achieve your fitness goals. By calculating steps taken, calories burned, elevation climbed and distance traveled throughout the day, it also records your workouts with multi-sport modes that give you real-time stats on screen, or by using the on-board SmartTrack technology to automatically detect and record your workouts. The Charge wirelessly syncs your stats to your computer or smartphone, then measures hours and quality of sleep before silently waking you with a vibrating alarm in the morning. PurePulse® 24/7 heart rate monitoring keeps a continuous tab on your heart rate and offers simplified rate zones for easy tracking. The included mobile app lets you track your food intake, graph your progress and watch for important trends across time, helping you achieve your training, sleep and fitness goals. You can also choose to compete with friends on the Fitbit leaderboard. The large OLED display shows caller ID, texts and calendar alerts when your smartphone is nearby, allowing you to screen incoming contacts during workouts so that you never miss an important call. Up to seven-day battery life Compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows Works with Fitbit app and dashboard and Aria Wi-Fi Smart Scale Customizable clock faces Silicone/aesrospace-grade aluminum Imported