Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Bundle with Anker 2-Port Wall Charger - Gray

This bundle includes (1) Charge 4 waterproof wireless Bluetooth speaker and (1) Anker 2-port wall charger. Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying powerful sound. Built-in rechargeable Li-ion 7500mAh battery supports up to 20 hours of playtime and charges your device via USB port. Take Charge 4 to the beach or the pool without worrying about spills or even submersion in water. PowerIQ and Foldable Plug keeps charger compact. Wall adapter can charges two iPads simultaneous at full speed.