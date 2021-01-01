Under Armour Charged Bandit 6 Running Shoes, Men's, Black/White/White

Design: Lightweight, engineered two-toned mesh upper construction for increased ventilation In-Shoe Comfort: Cushioned ankle collar and tongue for added comfort Full-length molded sockliner forms to the foot, eliminating slippage and providing ideal underfoot comfort Charged Cushioning® midsole is firmer in the heel and softer in the forefoot for support and comfort TPU midsole shank for added stability and support Durability & Traction: Solid rubber outsole covers high impact zones for greater durability with less weight Anatomically placed flex grooves offer proper flexibility in key areas Additional Details: Neutral: For runners who need a balance of flexibility and cushioning