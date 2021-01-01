Charger 3 in 1 Charging Station, Charging Dock for iPhone/AirPods, Qi-Certified Fast Charging Stand iPhone 11/11Pro/11Pro Max/X/XS/XR/Max / 8/8.

3 in 1 Charger Stand: This multipurpose charging stand has 4 types of interfaces, and supports fast charging. With Lightning Dock / Micro USB / Type-C / USB-Port interfaces support a wide range of mobile devices, such as mobile phones, iPad, iWatch, AirPods, etc. The charging dock can charge 4 devices at the same time. NOTE: Not provide iWatch chargers! The watch charging stand need to press down slightly and swipe forward! QI Fast Charger: The charger has 5W / 10W charging mode, which has QI certification standard. Applications for android and iOS charge which support all Qi-enabled phones. Compatible with iPhone 11/11Pro/11Pro Max/ X / XS / XR / Xs Max / 8/8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10/S10 Plus/ S9 / S9 Plus / S8 / S8 Plus, HUAWEI P30 Pro / Mate 20 Pro / Mate 30 / Mate 30 Pro, etc. NOTE: IOS 13.1.1 above only supports 5W charging. Regular Charge or Fast Charge: If the connected USB power adapter is a normal 5V output power, it is in normal charging mode. If the conne