Charging Station wCutout for Bluetooth Portable Wireless Speaker and Docking Stand use wDKnight MagicBox Anker Classic More

Universal Multi-Device Charging Organizer with Bluetooth Speaker Cutout combines charging needs with entertainment. introduces a stand designed to complement a small portable Bluetooth audio device (such as the DKnight MagicBox, Anker Classic Speaker, Basics, and the Etekcity RoverBeats) making it the perfect addition to complete your home entertainment sound system. The base cutout was especially designed for better sound propagation and can accommodate not only a Wireless Bluetooth speaker but also a USB-port charging strip. (Bluetooth speaker and charging strip NOT INCLUDED) Unit Dimensions: 10' x 5.25' x 8' (25.5 cm x 13.5 cm x 20.5 cm) Base dimensions (9.5' x 4.75'x 3.5') Store your USB hub or power strip and charging cables neatly and out of sight in the spacious base provided. A trusted branded product licensed under US Patent # 6,982.542. Friendly and responsive Customer Service team that aims at creating a posi