Inspired to make an updated version of our classic chino, we introduce you to the charles! These are a part of our exclusive dragon collection. These trousers are made of a luxurious smooth butter fabric, but keeps the fit and comfort that our customers love. The intricately embroidered horses make these pants a lot of fun to wear as a nod to our "Rumspringa" theme this season. These navy trousers with embroidered horses are also available in sage.