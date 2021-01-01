Charleston South Carolina 1670 Vintage SC Retro Premium T-Shirt

Stay trendy with the Mount Pleasant design of our US Cities themed layout - definitely a conversation starter! Great for USA fans, this America trend assures style & function. Enjoy more than 10328300181 ways to use this vintage United States of America themed graphic. Follow the trend of this Yank inspired look your Washington DC addicts will surely love. Perfect for Collectible everyday style! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.