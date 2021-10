A classic ankle boot is outfitted with an exotic and on-trend snakeskin print amps up every wardrobe. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width - Round toe- Snakeskin embossed faux leather construction - Split vamp shaft - Pull-on style- Stacked block heel- Approx. 3.5" shaft height, 10.5" opening circumference - Approx. 3.25" heel- ImportedThis item cannot be shipped to Canada. Manmade upper and sole