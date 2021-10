Zip pockets and seam detailing bring moto edge to this pair of ankle skinny jeans, cut to a chic high rise. Two front slash pockets Two front zip pockets Two back patch pockets Cotton/polyester/elastane Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 10" Inseam, about 28" Leg opening, about 9.75" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Joe's Jeans > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Joe's Jeans. Color: Sweet Thing. Size: 31.