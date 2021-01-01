fleur du mal Charlotte Lace V Neck Bodysuit in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS) fleur du mal Charlotte Lace V Neck Bodysuit in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Self: 84% polyamide 16% elastaneContrast: 88% polyamide 12% elastaneLining: 80% nylon 20% spandex. Hand wash cold. Adjustable shoulder straps. Lace knit trim. Stretch fit. Thong back. FLER-WI104. BS0068. Fleur du Mal inspires dressing up and undressing. Founded in 2012 under the direction of Jennifer Zuccarini, Fleur du Mal is a luxury ready-to-wear, lingerie and swim brand based in New York. The Fleur du Mal woman is chic, playful and a little mischievous - a duality that draws from the infamous collection of poems by Charles Baudelaire, ?Les Fleurs du Mal.?