Spenco Charlotte Slide

Discover style and all-day comfort in the Spenco Footwear Charlotte Slide. Slip-on style. Wide adjustable strap secures and supports your foot, while the engineered flex pattern keeps you moving with ease. Total Support footbed gives an unmatched level of comfort and support. Traction rubber sole. Upper, lining, insole, and outsole made of man-made material. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 1 1 2 in Weight: 8 oz Platform Height: 1 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.