What It Is: An anti-aging serum for a brighter complexion with a reduced appearance of dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. What It Does: The potent, ultra-hydrating formula is clinically proven to plump and hydrate for flawless makeup application. Key Ingredients: - Golden Vitamin C: A more stable and efficacious alternative to traditional vitamin C. Glutathione and gold sub-microparticles allow 100% of the absorbic acid to penetrate the skin over a 20-hour period versus 30% for absorbic acid a