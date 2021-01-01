Charly M Taurillion Leather Shoulder Bag

Messenger bag from jerome dreyfuss, the charly bag is a girl's best friend! Complete with zippered compartments, adjustable leather shoulder strap, leather flap with magnetic snap closure, card slots, internal mirror, flashlight, mirror, and keyhook inside. To wear over the shoulder or cross-body with 125 cm adjustable chain and leather shoulder strap. The skins of the taurilllon come from the family tannery in the southwest of france created in 1927. The taurillon has been known for its resistance and its authentic aspect. On the nubuck finishing touch, a treatment anti-disgorging and water repellent ha 26 X 16 X 10cm 90% Taurillon, 10% Goatskin 100% Cotton Lining Origin of leather: New Zealand, Tanning made in Italy