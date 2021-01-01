8 Other Reasons Charm Bracelet in Metallic Gold. 8 Other Reasons Charm Bracelet in Metallic Gold. Gold plated bracelet. Toggle closure. Acetate charm and acrylic pearl detail. Measures approx 7 in length. Imported. 8OTH-WL750. 8ORSP167. 8 Other Reasons, helmed by designer Charles Lichaa, is an original Australian accessories line, which launched in 2010. Over the years, the brand has developed a dedicated following, wowing both local and international fashion stylists and bloggers alike. Diversity in design, quality and affordability are what make the line so loved and craved. The 8 Other Reasons girl is unapologetically sexy showcasing a beautiful intensity and a perfectly undone look. She's the stone cold fox in boots, the life of the party and the girl with the great accessories.