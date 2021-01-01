The MICHAEL Michael Kors Charm Large Carryall Wristlet has all the compartments you'll need in a sleek design that you'll love. Pebbled leather exterior with signature logo charm and snap button closure. Detachable wristlet strap. Zippered coin pocket, bill pocket and two card slips on the interior back wall. Bill pocket and six additional card slips on the interior front wall. Imported. Measurements: Bottom Width: 7 1 2 in Depth: 1 in Height: 3 1 2 in Handle Length: 6 in Handle Drop: 5 in Weight: 5 oz Please note, the hardware color and interior lining may differ from the color shown in the photo.