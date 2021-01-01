Shop the Charmalong™ Silver Plated Letter Charms by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. Personalize your jewelry making and DIY craft projects with these Charmalong letter charms by Bead Landing. Personalize your jewelry making and DIY craft projects with these Charmalong letter charms by Bead Landing. You can use these charms to make cute jewelry pieces for a loved one with their initials. The charms are also perfect for accenting gift tags, scrapbook pages, cards, bookmarks and more. Details: Silver colored Available in different letters 2 charms Zinc alloy, iron and epoxy | Charmalong™ Silver Plated Letter Charms by Bead Landing™ | Alphabet O | Michaels®