For adventures near and far our Charter is designed to make every journey commute and errand feel like a first-class experience. Crafted of colorblock refined leather our multifunction Charter Crossbody can be carried multiple ways to suit your changing needs. The roomy North/South style features a detachable zip pouch that can be snapped to the strap slipped into other bags or clipped to a belt loop. This 2-in-1 silhouette can be worn on the shoulder or crossbody. Coach Men's Charter North/South Crossbody With Hybrid Pouch In Colorblock Designer Crossbody - Blue Quartz Multi