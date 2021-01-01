retrofete Chaser Skirt in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) retrofete Chaser Skirt in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) Self: 100% silkLining: 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Front draped ruffle. Lightweight chiffon fabric with crystal embellishments throughoutItem not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 16 in length. ROFR-WQ41. PF21-3716. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.