Black ion-plated stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Black dial with luminous hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Tachymeter around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down crown. Screw in case back. Case diameter: 50 mm. Case thickness: 13 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters (330 feet). Functions: chronograph, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Equipe Chassis Mens Watch E806.